Simple concept, vital stewardship

By Matt Reese—Watch the full video interview with Ryan here.

It is a very simple concept. Hogs eat crops to produce meat for consumers. The manure from the hogs goes to fertilize the crops. It’s the constant attention to the details of management, care and stewardship that make the difference for a successful farm.

Ryan Rhoades is a third-generation farmer who raises 3,200 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat in Delaware and Marion counties with his family. He also has a contract swine operation finishing 2,500 hogs each year. The different components of the farm compliment each other — the crops need the nutrients from the manure and the hogs need the crops for food.

“In every load of feed there’s about 5,000 pounds of soy-based products or some type of soy-related commodity in that feedstuff, as well as corn. We couldn’t feed our hogs without it,” Rhoades said. “We all depend on each other.… Continue reading