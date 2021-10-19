Singh named director of compliance for Versova

Versova, one of the nation’s leading egg-producing companies, has expanded its senior leadership team with the newly created role of Director of Compliance. Ashley Singh will be transitioning from her former role at Trillium Farms, a Versova-owned farm in Ohio, to Director of Compliance for all Versova-managed operations and will lead compliance efforts company-wide.

In the new role, Singh will focus on Versova’s three pillars of compliance; the production of safe, affordable food; the care, health and well-being of Versova’s flocks; and stewardship of the environment. She will lead Versova’s farm compliance teams in Iowa and Ohio in ensuring that food safety and animal welfare practices are met, working with government and regulatory agencies to implement national quality assurance programs, and continuously improving policies and procedures that will help maintain and exceed compliance industry standards.

"Versova's guiding principles include both quality and compliance, as well as continuous improvement, and with the addition of the Director of Compliance role, our team has established a leader that will be responsible for ensuring that our farms operate with these guidelines in mind," said JT Dean, Versova president.