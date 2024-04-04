Smart farms and precision

By Teresa Bjork, consumer content manager at Iowa Farm Bureau

I’m stubborn about keeping my phone for as long as I can. My last one lasted four years until I got fed up with the dying battery. I recently upgraded my phone with a newer model, and I didn’t realize how much the technology has improved.

My new phone can connect to my car’s hands-free navigation system, making my morning commute easier. The camera automatically filters photos to smooth out wrinkles (a cool feature, but also a little creepy). Last night, the phone sent me a notification asking for permission to record my coughs and snores at night to monitor my sleep quality. (Again, cool but creepy.)

While I’m catching up with the latest innovations, pig farmers have already embraced it. For example, scientists have created microphones to record pigs’ coughs and thermal cameras to measure body temperature. This helps farmers promptly identify, treat and isolate potentially sick pigs, ensuring the herds’ health.… Continue reading