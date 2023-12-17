Smoothing out CAUV variability

By Matt Reese

With 41 counties undergoing their valuation updates in 2023, many in agriculture are bracing for higher property tax bills in 2024. The dramatic ups and downs — particularly the ups — of taxes with Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) have been a source of concern for Ohio agriculture over the last 25 years.

“Ohio’s average per acre CAUV value varies substantially more than either Ohio’s average per acre cash rent or cropland value,” said Carl Zulauf, professor emeritus from Ohio State University. “Year-to-year change has varied from -24% to +84% for CAUV versus -7% to +12% for cropland value and 0% to +14% for cash rent.”

Zulauf said the open market naturally smooths out volatility.

“Markets do not expect either low or high income to continue over the life of a long-lived asset, such as land. Evidence suggests an acre of cropland changes ownership once every 25 to 30 years,” Zulauf said.… Continue reading