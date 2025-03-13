Snider wins Ohio Farm Bureau 2025 Excellence in Agriculture award

Derek Snider of Hardin County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2025 Excellence in Agriculture competition. The award, announced Feb. 8 at the Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience, recognizes successful young agricultural professionals who are actively contributing and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture.

Snider is a fifth-generation farmer and owner/operator of DuLynn Farms, LLC with his parents in Hardin County, where they raise corn, soybeans, wheat and hay using no-till farming practices. The farm also has a 40 head cow-calf beef herd, raising heifers as replacements and steers that are sold as freezer beef or at the local stockyard.

Currently serving as president for the Hardin County Farm Bureau, Snider has been very involved in the organization for over 10 years. He also served on the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals State Committee, including as chair in 2024.

A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in agricultural, environmental and development economics and minors in agricultural communication and entrepreneurship, Snider is a senior account officer at AgCredit in the Kenton, Ohio branch, using his farming background to serve members to help them meet their personal and operations financial needs.