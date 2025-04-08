Snowy start for first 2025 Ohio Crop Progress report
The first Crop Progress and Condition Report of 2025 from USDA NASS’ Ohio Field Office is reflective of the ag weather so far in 2025, cold and wet.
99% of Ohio topsoil is noted as adequate or surplus, with 92% of subsoil in a similar state.
2% of winter wheat is jointing, well below last year’s 14% at this time, and six points behind the five-year-average. 8% of oats are planted.
As far as condition goes, winter wheat is 7% very poor to poor, 33% fair, and 60% good to excellent.
