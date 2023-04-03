Soggy fields to start 2023 Ohio Crop Weather reports

Gusty winds and rainy days kept early-season fieldwork to a minimum last week, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent short, 43 percent adequate, and 55 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 2 was 43.6 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.89 inches of precipitation, 0.07 inches above average. Heavy rain drenched fields in northwestern counties as well as in the southernmost quarter of the State. Reporters in northwestern counties noted that last week’s winds resulted in damage to some buildings and tree canopies. There were 1.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 2.

Oats were 3 percent planted and 2 percent emerged, consistent with crop development last year at this time. Winter wheat was 2 percent jointed and winter wheat condition was rated 59 percent good to excellent. Reporters described greening and growth in alfalfa and hay fields, supported by this spring's relatively mild temperatures.