By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In a time of low commodity prices, high input costs, high interest rates, and drought concerns of low yields; finding new opportunities to increase revenue is important. If those opportunities include benefiting the environment through increased soil health and improved water quality, then it is a true win-win. The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund is one such opportunity.

The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund ® is a subsidiary of the Iowa Soybean Association, Peyton Vest is the Ohio Field Program Representative. The Ohio Field Leader recently caught up with Vest at Farm Science Review and discussed the program’s opportunities for Ohio farmers.

OFL – When and how did the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund get its start?

Vest – The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund started in 2019 as a 9000-acre pilot project of the Iowa Soybean Association.