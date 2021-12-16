Soil Health, micronutrients and macronutrients (Part 1)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

There are a handful of reasons micronutrients are important in agriculture, and they all relate to soil health.

“When there is a nutrient deficiency, it is important to make changes to help plants maximize photosynthesis,” said Jim Hoorman of Hoorman Soil Health Services. Healthy soils lead to maximized photosynthesis and healthy plants, which lead to higher yields and greater sustainability.

Jim Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

The soil organic matter is an important component of healthy soils.

“Most micronutrients are associated with organic matter. If there is a loss of organic matter, there is a loss of micronutrients as well. When you loose organic matter, you lose both micronutrients and soil microbes.”

The loss of microbes can lead to less mineralization of nutrients in the soil making those nutrients less plant available.

The loss of livestock on many farms, and the inherent loss of livestock manure being applied to fields is also an issue.