Soil health, micronutrients and macronutrients

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

In the big picture of today’s staggering macronutrient prices, the details regarding the value of micronutrients may get overlooked, though there are a handful of reasons micronutrients are important in crop production as they relate to soil health.

It seems that 2021 was a banner year for micronutrient deficiencies.

“I never saw so many micronutrient deficiencies that I have seen in the last year. I saw calcium deficiency, sulfur, manganese, boron, and zinc deficiency was huge last year,” said Jim Hoorman of Hoorman Soil Health Services. “A little cooper, zinc, sulfur or selenium — when you think about a biological system, most of these micronutrients are involved in activating the soil enzymes. If you don’t have those micronutrients, it is going to hurt you in yields. If you know what symptoms to look for you can see them.… Continue reading