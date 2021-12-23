Soil health webinars return for 2022

By Mary Griffith, Ohio State University Extension

This winter the Agronomic Crops Team will offer a monthly webinar series focused on soil health. Farmers, industry, and academic experts will weigh in on practical steps to improve soil health and measure impact on crop yield and farm profitability. Programs include:

January 6th, 8:00-9:00am – What’s Your Soil Health Resolution? (Farmer Panel)February 3rd, 8:00-9:00am – What does the Research Tell Us about Cover Crops & Soil Health?March 3rd, 8:00-9:00am – What’s the Future of Soil Health?

There is no cost to attend these programs, but registration is required. Register at www.go.osu.edu/soilhealth2022. 1 hour CCA CEU in Nutrient Management will be offered at each session. CCA CEUs are only available to participants attending live sessions (we cannot give CCA credit for watching the recordings).

All programs will be recorded, and recordings will be available to view on our YouTube channel.