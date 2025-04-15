Soil plenty wet as planters get ready

Wet soil continues to dominate the Buckeye State, with little crop progress to report, according to the latest numbers released from USDA in this week’s Ohio Crop Progress report.

For topsoil, 45% has adequate moisture while 55% surplus. Subsoil moisture notes 65% adequate and 31% surplus.

12% of winter wheat is jointing against the 26% 5-year-average. 59% of the winter wheat crop in Ohio is rated good to excellent.

