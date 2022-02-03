Soil temperatures and nitrogen retention

By Greg LaBarge, CCA, Ohio State University Extension agronomist

With current fertilizer nitrogen prices and concerns about availability, we want to take advantage of every unit of N we apply for the 2022 corn crop. One place to look for N is from fall manure applications. The conditions at and after application will affect the amount of N available. We can make predictions of loss, but doing a pre-sidedress nitrogen test or another in-season soil test will increase the confidence in how much N is there for the crop.

One good guide to conditions that reduce N loss is soil temperature. The soil temperature guideline used for anhydrous ammonia is to make applications once soil temperatures are less than 50 degrees F at 4-inches deep and continue to go down.

Retaining the ammonium in fall-applied manure follows the same principle. If we apply when the soil temperature is less than 50 degrees, the bacteria that convert ammonium (soil stable N) to nitrate (leachable N lost through tile) are less active.