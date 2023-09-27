Sold! A history of the Heavilin family on the farm

By Matt Reese

It was a cold, windy day in May of 1989. The home family farm, near Cadiz in Harrison County, was up for auction and Eugene Heavilin was hoping he had saved up enough buy it.

Eugene had dressed for the part.

“It has always been a special place. The farm was put up for sale and I knew if every dime we had could be invested to buy it, it would be. My husband loved this farm,” said Matilda “Tillie” Heavilin, Eugene’s wife. “He had on a pair of old overalls and an old overall jacket. I said, ‘Well surely you’re going dress up a little bit better than that, aren’t you?’ And he said, ‘I want them to think I’m the poorest man there.’”

At that time, part of the family land was at the bottom of Tappan Lake that was constructed in the 1930s for flood control of the Muskingum River, with 16 more acres of the farm under restrictive deeds preventing construction.