Some planting started, but wet conditions continue

Matt Spillman

We were really wet here the first couple weeks of April. We had 6 plus inches of rain and major flooding in some of the bottoms. Most of the water is gone now and things are shaping up. It looks like maybe today we can make some progress on groundwork and things have dried out nicely. I think today’s the day we’re going to get started planting.

We have some sandy ground and some heavy clay that takes a while to dry out. I would say 30% of our ground is probably not too far from being plantable today — maybe more than that — so we can get rolling.

We're going to start with beans. We've been having good results with the earlier beans for our operation the last few years. We'll hit those pretty hard for a day or so before the corn. I think we'll be rolling with both planters towards the end of week.