Some summer ranting…

By Matt Reese

We love to highlight all the amazing things going on in Ohio’s farming community. But sometimes, especially when it’s hot, you just have to let off some steam with a summer rant about some of the more irksome issues of Ohio agriculture.

Corn and soybean prices

Joe Everett farms with his family in Shelby County and had to vent about the frustrating corn and soybean markets.

“Even though we’re only halfway through this year’s growing season, our farm is already making plans for next year,” he said. “With corn going below $4 here lately, input costs will probably be pretty high compared to the commodity prices. As farmers, we’re going to have to definitely buckle down going into next year. On a lot of farms, your guidance and your wisdom comes from your family…The other day, I was having a great conversation with my dad. He brought me back to reality, saying this is how agriculture works sometimes.… Continue reading