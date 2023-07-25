SON 23, The early days of Nematology, the SCN Coalition and the future

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

The Society of Nematology recently held their annual meeting (SON 23) in Columbus, Ohio, on the campus of The Ohio State University. Plant pathologists and nematologists from across the country gathered for a week to discuss current research and efforts being undertaken to address issues caused by the over 7,000 species of nematodes in the United States and around the world.

For over 5 decades, George Bird has studied nematodes; first as an undergraduate student at Rutgers University working as a student researcher in the summers, and for the last 50 years as a researcher, university professor and extension specialist at Michigan State University. Bird is also one of the founders of the SCN Coalition.

Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) has been recognized as an agronomic pest in the United States since 1954. “In the early years, SCN was very difficult to control and there were not many options,” said Bird.… Continue reading