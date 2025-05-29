Sorting through the buzz on biologicals

By Brianna Smith

Biological products are one of agriculture’s hottest yet most confusing topics. With hundreds of products on the market, farmers are left to sort through the noise in search of yield-boosting benefits.

“I think there is tremendous potential in what biological products can potentially do for crop production, but I also think there is a lot that we need to learn about what these products actually do and how they can help us,” Mike Hannewald, field agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids shared.

Biological products generally fall into two broad categories: biologicals andbio-stimulants. Biologicals contain living organisms and often require strict storage conditions to maintain viability. The 2018 Farm Bill describes a plant bio-stimulant as “a substance or micro-organism that, when applied to seeds, plants, or the rhizosphere, stimulates natural processes to enhance or benefit nutrient uptake, nutrient efficiency, tolerance to abiotic stress, or crop quality and yield.”

With so many options available and limited regulation, the key to success lies in understanding what a product is designed to do and what your fields may actually need.… Continue reading