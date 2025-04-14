Sound spring management decisions set the stage for growing season

By Matt Hutcheson, Seed Consultants

As we head into another growing season, it is a good time for a few reminders about sound management practices to ensure crops get off to a good start. Spring is a critical time for making valuable decisions that will impact crops throughout the growing season. While each year is different, we see similar problems annually in eastern Corn Belt fields related to spring management decisions.

One problem that can significantly impact crops is compaction. Compaction can be caused by any fieldwork performed when soil is too wet. Therefore, it is important to consider soil moisture before heading to the field with any implement. Agronomists visit fields annually to assess stunted crops with poor root development due to compaction. Compaction in the spring can be caused by wheel traffic, tillage, vertical tillage, planting, or any other implement use. The importance of avoiding compaction cannot be understated, as research has documented that compaction can cause yield losses of as much as 10% or more.… Continue reading