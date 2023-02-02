Soy byproduct gets a boost from USDA funding

Late in 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced projects that will be funded through its National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Bioproduct Pilot Program, including a $9.5 million investment in sustainable U.S. bioproduct manufacturing to fund research and development of value-added products from agricultural commodities.

The innovative soy project, run by Soylei Innovations of Ames, Iowa, transforms high oleic soybean oil into thermoplastic rubber for pavements, and has had the support of ASA and its farmer leaders.

“This soy bioproduct has layers of potential, including extending how long road repairs for existing surfaces can last and providing a less costly paving solution nationwide — something even more important in rural communities where tax revenues for road paving and maintenance budgets are scant,” said Daryl Cates, American Soybean Association president. “We are very proud to have supported both development of the Bioproduct Pilot Program and this soy asphalt project, specifically.”

The NIFA Bioproduct Pilot Program is a two-year program that was authorized and funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.… Continue reading