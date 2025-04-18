Soy Checkoff champions seed oils during Soy Foods Month

As conversations around seed oils grow, U.S. soybean farmers can feel confident that their investment in the edible oils market is backed by strong, peer-reviewed science. Research continues to reaffirm the health benefits of seed oils, particularly soybean oil, emphasizing its value in the food industry and strengthening consumer trust in U.S. Soy.

This Soy Foods Month, the United Soybean Board is highlighting the essential role of soybean oil in American diets. This product continues to benefit consumer health and drive profitability for U.S. farmers.

"The Soy Checkoff invests to protect U.S. soybean farmers' stake in the edible oils market and uphold the reputation of the healthfulness of soybean oil," said Sara Stelter, United Soybean Board farmer-leader, Soy Nutrition Institute Global board member, and Wisconsin farmer. "Together with our partners, we're working to reclaim the narrative around seed oils and make sure consumers have a correct understanding of decades of research supporting seed oils."