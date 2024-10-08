Soy Connect – just like a farmer meeting only bigger

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The development of new markets, including international markets, is an important role of the soybean check-off. Bill Bayliss is a farmer from Logan County, and currently serves as Chairman of Ohio Soybean Council. Bill also serves on the United Soybean Boad. Over the years Bill has traveled extensively, across the country and around the world, promoting the soybean industry.

Soy Connect was recently held in San Francisco, California, and is organized by the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC). “This year Soy Connect attracted 750 U.S. Soybean customers from 42 countries around the world. They were invited to come to the United States to see our crops growing and learn about our receiving and processing facilities, our transportation system, and how we can be the best provider of their soybean needs,” said Bayliss.

