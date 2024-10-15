Soy Excellence Centers – developing people and soy use in Africa

The Ohio Field Leader recently visited with Bill Bayless, Chairman of the Ohio Soybean Council, about a recent trip to Nigeria representing Ohio Soybean farmers.

OFL – Let’s talk about the continent of Africa, and more specifically the country of Nigeria. That is an area that Ohio farmers don’t commonly think of when it comes to agricultural markets for our soybeans.

Bayliss – I was able to travel to Lagos which was the old capital in Nigeria for the Soy Excellence Center. The Soy Excellence Center is a program of the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) that targets entry to middle level management and future leaders in emerging markets that we have identified as potential U.S. Soybean customers.

By 2035 they say that Lagos, Nigeria will be the third most populous city in the world. That's why the Soy Excellence Center was there, and that's why we are training new soy workers who work in shipping and processing industries using soybeans.