Soy Innovation and Ohio Crop Tour Highlights, Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Episode 48

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

This month the Ohio Field Leader Podcast is a doubleheader.

The names Craftsman, Stanley Black and Decker, MAC Tools, and DeWalt all have immediate recognition. In this episode, Dusty is joined by Scott Porter, CEO and Founder of Dynamic Green Products. Dusty and Scott discuss how Dynamic Green Products is working in concert with those recognizable names to put more soybeans to use in everyday lives.

Then Dusty and Matt Reese from Ohio's Country Journal are joined by participants on the recent Ohio Crop Tour (sponsored by the Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off) to share highlights from around the Buckeye state.