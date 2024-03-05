Soy priorities addressed at Commodity Classic

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

There has been ongoing, and growing concern, regarding the uncertainty of regulations regarding the Environmental Protection Agency proposed pesticide registration plans to meet its Endangered Species Act obligations. This concern was among the top concerns of the farmers in attendance at Commodity Classic.

“We really need to watch the Endangered Species Act. I know that’s more of a federal thing, but it does affect us at the state level when it comes out,” said Patrick Knouff, a farmer from Shelby County and past president of the Ohio Soybean Association. “We want to continue to have that freedom to operate in Ohio. We had a battle on the Enlist side within the last year. We got that one figured out and now we’re dealing with the Xtend side. We don’t know yet where that’s going to fall out.”

EPA’s proposed Herbicide Strategy and the Vulnerable Species Pilot Program is meant to bring herbicide registrations into compliance with the Endangered Species Act.… Continue reading