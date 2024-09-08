Soybean Crush Demand and Biodiesel in Ohio

By Dale Minyo and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Ohio currently has the ability to crush about 56% of the state’s soybean crop, which equates to roughly 168,000,000 bushels of soybean crush capacity, according to Madison Corbi, Ohio Soybean Council Manager for Demand and Market Development. “With the planned growth we see, if everything comes to fruition, roughly another 55,000,000 bushels crush capacity would be added. Once complete, and doing math based on our 10-year average soybean production numbers, we’re going to have the capacity of around 85 to 90% of our total soybean crop. That’s mostly driven by the need for vegetable oils here in the US,” said Corbi.

There are several products that can be substituted as a feedstock for biodiesel production, however soybean oil is one of the largest and has a sustainability advantage over some other options.