Soybean crush on the rise

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

The December 2024 NOPA soybean crush of 206.6 million bushels set two new records that month, both an all-time new monthly record as well as a new December monthly record. That number is up 6.9% compared to November 2024. The new monthly record is no surprise with at least two new crushing facilities now in operation as of December 2024. It is highly likely that multiple new records will be reached this year as additional facilities come online. NOPA is a trade association of U.S. soybean crushers, which comprises 95% of the U.S. industry.

New soybean crushing facilities have come online over the past 4 months because of the unprecedented shift in the past 4 years to grind soybeans for soybean oil which is the lesser component of the crushing process. Soybean oil yields 11 pounds or 18% of the 60-pound soybean bushel. Soybean meal is the majority component of 48 pounds or 80% yield.