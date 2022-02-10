Soybean cyst nematode and seed treatments

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is hidden pest for soybean growers in Ohio and across the mid-west. Each year the yield impact from SCN costs soybean growers millions of dollars in lost revenue. The first step in tackling this pest is to know the SCN level in each field. Once those numbers are known, the best way to manage SCN in a field by planting varieties of soybeans with levels of SCN resistance.

Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora

SCN research is studying an integrated management approach.

“Planting soybean varieties with a high SCN resistance level is a good management tool,” said Horacio Lopez-Nicora, assistant professor in Plant Pathology at The Ohio State University. “Research into integrated SCN management is investigating seed treatments. We are seeing SCN populations begin to increase even on our most powerful levels of genetic resistance, especially the most used ones.