Soybean cyst nematode testing and resistance

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) is hidden pest for soybean growers in Ohio and across the mid-west. Each year the yield impact costs soybean growers millions of dollars in lost revenue. When SCN is present in a field, even at very low numbers, it can multiply quickly if not managed properly.

“It is much easier to keep SNC numbers low than it is to bring high numbers down,” said Horacio Lopez Nicora, assistant professor in Plant Pathology at The Ohio State University. “SCN females can produce up to 200 eggs, and there can be a new generation every 25-40 days depending on the weather.”

The multiple generations of SCN and reproduction rate allow the populations to increase rapidly.

Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Plant Pathologist, Photo Credit Ohio State University

University research plots and commercial soybean field monitoring have shown SCN management to be critical in both high and low SCN populations.