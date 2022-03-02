Soybean cyst nematodes resistant to the resistance

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

The phenomena of Soybean cyst nematodes (SCN) developing resistance to SCN resistant varieties is similar to the herbicide resistance problem. After more than 20 years of farmers using the same source of soybean cyst nematode resistance, nature is finding a way around it. Natural selection occurs as the nematodes continue to feed, reproduce and adapt.

SCN Female

Managing SCN is multifaceted and involves more than just planting an SCN resistant variety. Nearly all SCN resistant varieties have the same source of resistance: PI 88788. SCN populations are adapting and reproducing on PI 88788. The soybean cyst nematodes are basically becoming resistant to the resistance.

“Rotating between different soybean varieties is one of the steps to manage SCN resistance,” said Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Assistant Professor in Plant Pathology at The Ohio State University. “Most soybean varieties have the same source of resistance being PI 88788, but there are many soybean varieties out there with different genetic backgrounds even though they have the same resistance source.