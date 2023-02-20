Soybean Defoliation Assessment

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

Photosynthesis takes place in the leaves of Soybeans. The amount of leaf surface area to absorb sunlight is an important factor in a soybean crop reaching its yield potential. Soybeans do a remarkable job compensating for reduced leaf tissue. Regardless if it is from insect feeding or hail damage, a soybean’s ability to compensate should not be underestimated.

The potential of defoliation from hail damage cannot be avoided. The ability to reduce leaf defoliation from insect feeding is possible, and it is an important management decision. The decision to treat soybeans increases the cost of production and may slightly reduce the yield depending on the time of application and equipment used. It is important to consider the growth stage of the soybeans as well as level of defoliation when determining if a treatment should be made.… Continue reading