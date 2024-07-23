Soybean defoliation: How much is too much?

By Stephanie Karhoff

As you scout soybean fields this August, you will likely come across plants with holes in the leaves or along the leaf margin. The culprit(s) behind this damage are mid-season defoliators like bean leaf beetles, Japanese beetles, grasshopper nymphs, and caterpillars. Defoliation in soybean is typically observed twice during the growing season. First, following plant emergence, and then during early reproductive stages in July and continuing through August and early September. Damage is often from multiple insect species, and collective defoliation levels are used to determine the need for an insecticide application. Soybeans can withstand a significant amount of insect feeding, but how much is too much?

The economic threshold for soybean defoliation is 30% up until the R2 (full bloom) growth stage, 10% during pod development and fill, and 15% at R6 or full seed (Table 1). Keep in mind, these numbers apply to the entire canopy and the entire field.