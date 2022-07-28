Soybean defoliation

By Kelley Tillmon and Andy Michel, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2022-24

Starting in July and through August, a number of different insect species (such as beetles and various caterpillars) can feed on corn and soybean leaves. Foliage feeding in corn is almost never economic, though economic damage from silk clipping by beetles is possible (though rare). Consider a rescue treatment when silks are clipped to less than ½ inch and, fewer than 50% of the plants have been pollinated, and the beetles are still numerous and feeding in the field.

Insect Feeding on Soybean Leaves

In soybean, while the defoliation damage from various species might look startling, it is rather rare that this reaches economic levels. Soybeans are master compensators. OSU agronomist Dr. Laura Lindsey reports that she has even weed-whacked large portions of soybean foliage and seen no difference in yield by the end of the season! For defoliating insects in soybean, we usually use an overall defoliation measure as the threshold, regardless of what species is doing the feeding. … Continue reading