Soybean emergence trails average, some planting remains

While temperatures and humidity levels soared, farmers all but completed the last of their intended plantings, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 21 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending June 19 was 75.0 degrees, 4.7 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.11 inches of precipitation, 0.14 inches above average. There were 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on June 19.

Strong storms early in the week harmed some crops, with reports of corn, wheat, alfalfa, and hay being flattened by roaring winds. Farmers reported limited replanting necessitated by excess rainfall, high winds, and subsequent soil crusting. Livestock demonstrated fatigue stemming from the heat and humidity. Corn was 97 percent planted, and 88 percent of corn had emerged. Soybean planting progress was 90 percent complete, while 74 percent were emerged.… Continue reading