Soybean Export Potential in 2025

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) is a soybean check-off funded organization with a wide range of responsibilities globally. USSEC focuses on differentiating, elevating preference, and attaining market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in 80+ countries internationally. Jim Sutter serves as CEO of USSEC. The Ohio Field Leader (OFL) had the opportunity to catch-up with Sutter during Commodity Classic and discuss the status of U.S. soy exports and the potential for more in the coming year.

OFL – In the big picture, how important are export markets to U.S. soybean farmers?

Sutter – Almost 60% of the US soybean crop gets exported as whole beans, soybean meal or soy oil. International marketing is really important for soybean farmers.

Ohio in particular is unique in that you grow both commodity soybeans and also specialty soybeans.