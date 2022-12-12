Soybean farmers elected to national roles

Two Ohio soybean farmers were elected to national leadership positions. Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) board member Steve Reinhard was elected to lead the national United Soybean Board (USB) as its vice chair. Reinhard has served on USB since 2017 and previously served as the Demand Action Team Chair and treasurer.

Scott Metzger, OSC and Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) board member from Ross County, was elected to serve as the American Soybean Association (ASA) treasurer for the upcoming year. He previously served as on ASA’s executive committee and as president of OSA. Metzger is also on the OSC Board of Trustees.

“Congratulations to Steve on his newly elected position,” said Jeff Magyar, OSC chairman, who farms in Ashtabula County. “Steve is a sound leader with years of experience on checkoff boards, and we can rely on him to represent the best interests of soybean farmers from across the country in his new role.”… Continue reading