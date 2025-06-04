Soybean farmers tackle spring planting with soybean checkoff support

By Paul Murphy-Spooner, United Soybean Board

As spring breathes new life into the fields, soybean farmers across the United States kick off another growing season. This crucial time lays the foundation for a successful crop, with many farmers carefully evaluating market conditions. According to the USDA’s Grains and Oilseeds Outlook, soybean acreage may be reduced due to lower prices tied to global supply. Still, spring planting remains a strategic process that requires informed decision-making, and the Soy Checkoff is helping farmers stay ahead with the tools and resources to thrive in this changing landscape.

“Spring planting is about more than putting seed in the ground,” said Robert Petter, Arkansas farmer and United Soybean Board Director who leads the Health & Nutrition Supply work group. “It’s about using tools like data and technology to make smart decisions that will impact yields, soil health and profitability for months to come.”

To support farmers, the checkoff invests in cutting-edge research, practical tools, and strategic partnerships that promote sustainable production, enhance input efficiency, and maximize profit potential.