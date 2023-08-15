Soybean Farming and Public Service

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Paulding County Farmer Roy Klopfenstein never strayed far from the farm he was raised on, or the values he was raised with. Klopfenstein and his wife Deb have four boys that are all involved in the agriculture industry. They farm with one son raising primarily soybeans and corn, but also have added wheat back into the rotation this year. They also custom chop silage.

The Klopfenstein’s farm in the flat topography of southern Paulding County and northern VanWert County, which is in the Maumee River Watershed. “One of the things we are trying to do on our farms is get rid of the variability we see on our yield maps,” said Klopfenstein. “Looking at our yield maps we see variability even though most of our fields have one single soil type. We primarily have Hoytville clay.… Continue reading