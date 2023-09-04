Soybean Growth Nodules

By Matt Hutcheson, CCA, Soybean Lead/Field Agronomist, Seed Consultants, Inc.

The relationship between soybean growth and nodules is widely understood. Nodules form on the roots of the soybean plant, fixing nitrogen as early as the V2 stage of development. This symbiotic relationship is key to achieving the high yield potential of today’s soybean genetics. With the appearance of pockets of stunted and yellow soybeans in eastern Corn Belt fields this year, there have been many questions about soybean nodule development. Below are some key factors that can impact the rhizobia bacteria and lead to some of the issues we have seen in soybean fields:

Factors that negatively impact rhizobia bacteria and soybean nodulation:

Saturated soils where oxygen is limitedExcessively dry soil conditionsCompacted soils where oxygen is limitedSome in-furrow fertilizers can be toxic to the rhizobia bacteriaLow soil pH (less than 5.6) or high soil pH (greater than 8.0)Soils with low organic matterResidual soil nitrogen can limit the development of nodules

Factors that promote nodulation and efficient nitrogen fixation:

Adequate population of rhizobia bacteriapH between 6.5 and 7.0Use of an inoculant that has been correctly stored and appliedSoil temperatures between 40 and 80 degrees F

Soybean nodulation is a key factor in the growth and development of soybean plants.