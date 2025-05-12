Soybean oil and its benefits

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Checkoff and the Soy Nutrition Institute Global staff

In recent years, soy oil from the soybean crushing process has gained economic value as the renewable fuels industry has grown. However, even before that growth, soybean oil presented tremendous benefits for livestock and humans alike.

With a neutral flavor, potential heart-health benefits, and a favorable fatty acid profile, soybean oil is a great choice for a wide array of cooking and baking applications. It is often used in dressings, margarine, shortenings, sauces, baked goods, and more. Commonly labeled as vegetable oil, soybean oil is the most widely consumed edible oil in the United States and the world.

Soybean oil is comprised of 12-15% saturated fat, 22-30% monosaturated fat, and 55-58% polyunsaturated fatty acids. Soybean oil accounts for over 40% of the U.S. intake of both essential fatty acids and is a source of vitamin E.… Continue reading