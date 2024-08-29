Soybean Production, a seed industry perspective in 2024 (Part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Craig Hurley currently has the position of Soybean Lead for Beck’s. The Ohio Field Leader recently had a conversation with Hurley, discussing changes in the industry that have positioned it where it is today.

OFL – Over the years, production practices have changed. For quite a few years the trend was to plant solid stand soybeans or drilled beans in 7 1/2-inch rows. Then it transitioned to narrow rows with 15-inch beans rather than the traditional 30-inch rows. Then farmers and researchers looked at different plant populations and now are really looking at seeding rates and precision placement of the seed. The idea is to reduce rates and get better placement of seed or singulation almost more like corn planting than soybean planting. What are your thoughts on that as we change and adjust our seating rates.… Continue reading