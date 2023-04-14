Soybean Research and Information Network (SRIN) Provides Valuable Insights for the 2023 Planting Season and Offers a Free Research Newsletter

As the spring planting season has started in some areas and is approaching in others, the Soybean Research and Information Network (SRIN) is providing soybean farmers valuable insights, timely information and infographics to help them optimize profit. While maximizing yields is always connected to additional revenue, SRIN is also focused on other research funded by the soy checkoff to drive additional value opportunities to U.S. soybean farms.

According to Cate Newberg, manager of the SRIN program, those research areas can range from offering a soybean planting date guide to research about soil management, pest control and seed selection.

"Soybean farmers know that successful soybean planting is about far more than dropping seeds in the ground and hoping for rain," Newberg said. "Thanks to farmer-funded research, a number of other factors are coming into focus, including soil health, the use of cover crops, reducing tillage, using biologicals and adding organic matter.