Soybean Supply Chains and the Panama and Suez Canals

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

“There are some key parts of the soybean supply chain that are consequential to the farmer’s profitability,” said Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “In order to be an advocate, you need to understand it first.” Each year the Soy Transportation Coalition holds one of their board meetings at a location so that the farmer/board members can see first-hand some parts of the supply chain. Those key parts may include our ports, or rail facilities, or inland waterway systems, or most recently the Panama Canal.

"Last year 600 million bushels of soybeans transited the Panama Canal in route to important customers in Asia," said Steenhoek. "Board members visited the Panama Canal both on the Pacific and Atlantic side, as well as getting a briefing from the Panama Canal Authority. The current drought is impacting the operations of the Panama Canal, and they are having to restrict the number of transits each day due to low freshwater levels.