Soybean Vein Necrosis Virus and Downy Mildew

By Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-26

As we progressed with our field scouting this past week, it has become evident that Soybean Vein Necrosis Virus (SVNV) is making a noticeable presence in our soybean crops across various regions. SVNV, a viral disease primarily spread by thrips, manifests typically as yellowing and necrosis along the veins of the soybean leaves. Initial symptoms include chlorotic lesions that evolve, resulting in a necrotic, vein-associated appearance. The impact of SVNV on overall yield is still under investigation, but early infection is generally more detrimental. Growers should be vigilant about thrip populations and adopt integrated pest management strategies, including the use of resistant varieties if available, to mitigate the spread of this virus.

In tandem with the rise in SVNV cases, we have also observed an uptick in Downy Mildew infections. Downy Mildew, caused by the oomycete Peronospora manshurica, presents on the top of the leaves as pale green to yellow spots which can become more extensive and ultimately lead to leaves curling and becoming necrotic.… Continue reading