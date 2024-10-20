Soybean Vein Necrosis Virus on the radar

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Anytime there is a disease outbreak, the three conditions of the disease triangle need to be met. Those include a favorable environment, a susceptible host, and a disease or pathogen being present. In 2024, dry weather conditions took away the favorable environment component of that triangle which would normally allow for the spread and development of the disease. In some places, however, the conditions were right for a disease to attack a susceptible host and impact the crop. This was largely due to the transmission of the disease by an insect vector.

The Ohio Field Leader had a chance to discuss the 2024 growing season and disease impacts with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist.

OFL – It appears that most of the soybeans in Ohio were relatively clean this growing season and had minimal disease impacts.… Continue reading