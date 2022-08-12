Soybean yields higher than expected in bearish report

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Following the noon report release, corn was down 8 cents, soybeans down 30 cents, and wheat down 25 cents. Prior to the report, corn was up 3 cents, soybeans up 15 cents, and wheat down 19 cents.

Note that with this August report, NASS is no longer using farmer surveys to provide yield estimates. The corn and soybean yield estimates will be a best guess scenario by the World Outlook Board. The Annual Pro Farmer U.S. Midwest crop tour will take place in two weeks.

Weather continues to be a major market driver for the grains. The central and western Midwest have been among the dries areas of the cornbelt. During the past two weeks there have been multiple shifts in forecast expectations of warm and dry or frequent showers. The American and European weather models have sometimes detailed forecasts which are opposite of each other.… Continue reading