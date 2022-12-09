Soybeans and green oil

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

Most family farms do not last for five generations without a willingness to change and adopt new technologies. For Keith and Chad Kemp, (4th and 5th generation farmers), that technology is in all aspects of their operation. The Kemp’s grid soil sample all their fields in ½ acre grids. They utilize various seed technology platforms. They have the latest technology on their John Deere high-speed planter, and they are constantly paying attention to what is new in the industry, particularly with soybean oil.

The details matter on successful farms. It starts with well drained and healthy soil. Keith Kemp has been no-tilling for 30 years and says it all starts with good drainage. "Drainage tile is one of the most important things on our land," said Kemp. "When we take on a new farm, the first thing I want to do is tile it before I put money into fertilizer or anything else.