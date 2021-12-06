Soybeans are still the star, and that’s why the second corn crop continues to be Brazil’s “little crop”

By Daniele Siqueira, AgRural Commodities Agrícolas

Christmas lights are everywhere once again and that is a reminder for Brazilian farmers: it is December already and time to make or break the soybean crop. I am writing this article early in the month, while the crop in central states (such as top producer Mato Grosso) develops in very good shape, already heading into the pod-filling stage with abundant rain and excellent yield prospects.

Things have been good too in the Southeast and in the North/Northeast of the country, where most of the soybeans are still in vegetative stages. In the South, on the other hand, a drier and warmer pattern has slowed the soybean planting in Rio Grande do Sul, our third largest producer, and made farmers concerned about areas in reproductive stages in parts of Paraná, Brazil's second-largest producer, especially because forecasts for the first half of December show little rain and high temperatures.