Soybeans bearish with two negative punches

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

U.S. highlights — Few changes were expected. U.S. soybean exports were lowered 35 million bushels, more than expected. The Brazil soybean production was down, but not as much as expected.

Trade expectations: U.S. soybean exports reduced, Brazil soybean and corn production to be reduced.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn was down 2 cents, soybeans 2 cents, and wheat down 11 cents. Moments before the report was released, corn was down 2 cents, soybeans up 11 cents, and wheat down 13 cents.

U.S. 2023-2024 ending stocks: corn 2.172 billion bushels, last month 2.162 billion bushels; soybeans 315 million bushels, last month 280 million bushels; and wheat 658 million bushels, last month 647 million bushels.

Trader estimates for 2023-2024 US ending stocks: corn 2.152 billion bushels; soybeans 243 million bushels; and wheat 684 million bushels.

USDA this month estimates Brazil soybean production at 156 million tons, last month was 157 million tons.… Continue reading