Soybeans slip, corn finds strength

By Doug Tenney

For years, Cindy and I celebrated our April birthdays only 4 days apart. For decades, we stayed at the same bed and breakfast in Asheville, NC, even if our visit was weeks away from our actual birthdays. This year, the annual trek to Asheville was without her, yet I still sang Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” at the top of my lungs as I crossed the mountaintop border into North Carolina. My bicycle riding this year on the Blue Ridge Parkway involved riding twelve miles and then turning around. I missed her attentive eye keeping me safe, waving as she passed, patiently waiting at a pull-off to make sure I was really making progress. Then, repeating over and over. Cindy’s birthday celebration took place in a vastly different fashion. I was determined to do the things she loved to do: a visit to her favorite greenhouse to buy flowers she marveled for their colors; lunch at Skyline where she relished the black bean burrito, thinking I was nuts to eat a small coney with onions and cheese, (it’s a secret – I ate both); a visit to Wagnalls Memorial Library to gaze at its 100 plus-year-old stone structure and bring home a book; topped with a Chai latte at a Lancaster coffee shop.… Continue reading